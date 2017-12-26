Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s wax statue unveiled in Maharashtra museum

Lonavala: Around six years after it was kept ready, a life-size statue of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray, finally went on public display at the famed “Sunil’s Celebrity Wax Museum” here.
The wax image of the Thackeray sports a pair of dark glasses, a saffron coloured shining silk kurta with golden buttons and a lungi, a double rudraksh-mala’ and his trade-mark white sandals, sitting upright, right hand and a forefinger raised in an emphatic, commanding gesture.
He is shown seated on a large elaborately carved, silver-coloured ‘Sinhasan’ (throne), with two lions for the hand-rest and the party’ logo, a bare-fanged tiger looking down from the top of the backrest.
“This statue was planned and created six years ago, during Balasaheb’s lifetime. However, due to some permission complications, it could not be put up for display. Though he passed away in November 2012, the statue’s time has finally come,” the museum’s Managing Director Sunil Kandalloor told reporters.
Kandalloor said presently, the museum has around 100 wax figures of various prominent national and international personalities from politics, arts, social fields, Hollywood and Bollywood personalities, sportspersons, etc on display, attracting hordes of tourists daily.