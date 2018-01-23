Shiv Sena to contest alone in 2019 Lok Sabha, Maharashtra assembly elections

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena, a long-time ally of the BJP on Tuesday decided to contest Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly polls next year without being a constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The resolution was moved by Sena MP Sanjay Raut.

The resolution was passed unanimously at the party’s National Executive meeting here.

The Siv Sena is the BJP’s oldest partner but the two parties have been more like frenemies in the past few years. The Sena and its chief Uddhav Thackeray have been the sharpest critics of the BJP at the centre as well as the state, the latter despite their coalition government.