Shilpa Shinde Bigg Boss 11 winner

Mumbai: After entertaining viewers for more than three months, finally Bigg Boss 11 has come to an end with Shilpa Shinde as the winner of the controversial reality series.
The ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ fame actress bagged the trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 44 lakh.
The actress, who entered the house with rival Vikas Gupta, kept the audiences engaged right from the start.
Specially in the first few weeks, her fights with Vikas became the talking point of the season.
Shilpa was criticized for not giving her best in the tasks and always being in the kitchen.