Shilpa, Salman booked for making derogatory remarks

Mumbai: A complaint has been registered against Bollywood actor Salman Khan and actress Shilpa Shetty in Mumbai’s Andheri Police station for allegedly using a derogatory word against the Scheduled Castes in TV shows, according to sources.
Meanwhile, Valmiki community on Friday staged protests against Salman Khan’s new film Tiger Zinda Hai, alleging that the actor hurt sentiments of the community.
Members of the community also alleged that Shetty had, in a video released earlier, made “derogatory” statements that hurt the community’s sentiments.
Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) had sought a reply from the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the police commissioners of Delhi and Mumbai over complaints lodged against them, sources said
The NCSC had asked to file a reply on the action taken against the actors within a week.