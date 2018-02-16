State at Large

Sherbet seller arrested after over hundred fall sick in Salepur

Salepur: A sherbet seller was arrested on Thursday following hospitalisation of 182 persons after consuming sherbet during the Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Salepur of Cuttack district, said Salepur police.

The sherbet seller, identified as Prabhakar Rout, was arrested from Dhenkanal railway station.

According to reports, over 100 villagers of Raisunguda in Salepur Tehsil were taken ill on Wednesday night after consuming sherbet during Maha Shivaratri celebrations at local Sapneswar Temple.

The affected villagers were admitted to Raisunguda hospital, Mahanga Community Health Centre and Salepur hospital. A few of them were also shifted to the SCB Hospital and Medical College in Cuttack after their health condition deteriorated.

While many of them have been discharged, a few others are still undergoing treatment.

