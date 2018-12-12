Shelter home sexual abuse: Fayaz Rahman’s bail rejected again

Dhenkanal: A special POCSO court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Fayaz Rahman, the main accused in sexual harassment of inmates at a shelter home in Dhenkanal.

The court had earlier rejected the bail application of Rahman, head of NGO Good News India which was running the shelter home.

Rehman was sent to a jail in Dhenkanal on December 7 after his two-phase police remand ended.

On December 2, Rahman, shelter home’s project director Simanchal Naik, and assistant director Udit Lima were arrested in connection with the sexual harassment of girls.

Sources said the shelter home was operating for the last two years without registration under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. Reportedly, the shelter home has been sealed by the district administration.

It may be mentioned here that there are 22 shelter homes of Good News India illegally running at different places of the State. District collectors have been directed to shut down those centres and take appropriate legal action against the concerned authorities.