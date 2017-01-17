Headlines

Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani and Peter Mukerjea charged with murder

Pragativadi News Service
Mumbai: A special CBI court on Tuesday framed charges against Indrani Mukerjea, her husband Peter Mukerjea and former husband Sanjeev Khanna for the murder of Sheena Bora.

The three accused charged with murder and criminal conspiracy in the sensational murder case. The trial will begin on February 1. Indrani’s driver Shyamvar Rai, the fourth accused who allegedly helped in the killing, had turned approver for the CBI earlier.

Sheena Bora (24) the daughter of Indrani Mukerjea was allegedly strangulated in a vehicle on April 24, 2012, and later her burnt body were dumped in a bag in the forests near Gagode, in Raigad district adjacent to Mumbai.

