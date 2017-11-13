Latest News Update

Shark with snake-like body discovered by scientists

Pragativadi News Service
Lisbon: Scientists have recently discovered a shark from the Dinosaur era with 300 teeth at the Algarve coast, Portugal.

Scientists believed it to be a living fossil with a body like a snake but the jaws of a terrifying sea predator.

The discovery was made by researchers who were working on a European Union project in the area, according to sources.

The scientists named the Shark “Chlamydoselachus anguineus”. The Shark is said to get its name from the frilled arrangement of its 300 teeth.

According to the Institute for the Sea and Atmosphere, the male fish measured 1.5 meters in length and was captured at a depth of 701 meters.

However, unknowingly scientists unearthed one of the most ancient animals to have lived on the surface of this planet.

The existence of this sea predator dates back to 80 million years.

According to the scientists, the species is said to have remained unevolved since the Cretaceous Period, when the Tyrannosaurus Rex and Triceratops roamed the planet.

