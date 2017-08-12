PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Sharad Yadav removed as JD (U) party leader in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) has replaced Sharad Yadav as party leader in the Rajya Sabha with Ram Chandra Prasad Singh on Saturday.

Confirming the big political development, Bihar JD( U) president Vashishtha Narayan on Saturday said that the JD(U) leaders met Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu and gave him in writing that Singh will represent the party in the Upper House.

“The move was important due to Yadav’s recent actions. It was a necessary step because being a leader, if a person indulges in anti-party activities, it has to be condemned unanimously,” Bihar JD (U) president Vashishtha Narayan said.

The JD (U) on Friday suspended its rebel MP Ali Anwar Ansari for taking part in a meeting of opposition parties convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Janata Dal-United president Nitish Kumar on July 26 snapped ties with the Grand Alliance of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

