Sharad Yadav faction to approach EC over JD-U symbol

Sharad Yadav

Patna: The Janata Dal (United) faction led by Nitish Kumar on Saturday formally joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), mere some hours after former party president Sharad Yadav led faction decided to approach the Election Commission (EC) to stake claim over the party symbol ‘arrow’.

We will soon knock on the door of the EC to stake claim over the party symbol and inform (people) that the real party is with him (Sharad), not with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar,” senior JD-U leader Arun Srivastav, who is considered close to Sharad Yadav, said.

Earlier in the day, supporters of Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav clash outside CM Nitish Kumar’s residence in Patna, where the national executive meet was taking place.

Following the incident security was increased outside CM’s residence.

Nitish Kumar ended the coalition government with the RJD and Congress on July 26 by resigning as the Bihar chief minister.

However, he formed the government with the BJP the very next day. Citing the corruption allegations against former deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav and his refusal to come clean on the matter, Nitish had said it was getting impossible for him to carry on in the grand alliance under such circumstances.

