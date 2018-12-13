Shaniwarwada fort recreated in ND Studios for ‘Panipat’ shoot

Mumbai: The Shaniwarwada fort that served as the seat of the Peshwas in the 18th century has been rebuilt at ND Studios in Karjat for the shooting for Ashutosh Gowariker’s Panipat.

Before Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor kick-off their shooting for the flick, the production team has recreated the fort in ND Studios to ensure its historical drama stays true to its subject.

According to reports, the team built the fort under the guidance of art director Nitin Desai and historian Pandurang Balkawade.

The period drama is based on the third battle of Panipat between the Maratha forces and the invading army of the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali, supported by two Indian allies – the Rohilla Afghans of the Doab and Shuja-ud-Daula, the Nawab of Awadh.

Apart from Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor, the film also stars Kriti Sanon in a pivotal role.

Hindi litterateur Ashok Chakradhar has penned the dialogues for Panipat. It is produced by Sunita Gowariker under their home banner AGPPL in association with Vision World. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.