Shame! Girl student stripped naked, filmed by miscreants in city

Bhubaneswar: Even as the incidents of eve teasing, sexual assault and exploitation of women in Odisha still remain unabated, another incident of a girl being stripped naked and filmed is doing rounds nowhere but in the state capital.

Reportedly, a girl student of a reputed Technical College in the city was forcibly stripped naked and filmed by some unidentified miscreants at Jayadev Batika under Khandagiri police limits here. The miscreants have also made the obscene video viral on social media.

According to reports, the girl had gone to Jayadev Batika along with her boyfriend on Tuesday. While they were sitting at a lonely place, three miscreants came near them and forced them to strip naked in front of them. When the girl’s lover opposed the miscreants, they beat up him and filmed video of the bare-bodied couple.

Even though no police complaint has been filed by the couple yet, the Commissionerate Police is likely to take suo moto action as the obscene video of the couple has been made viral by the miscreants.