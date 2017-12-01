Shallow 6.0 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Tehran: Two earthquakes hit eastern Iran in quick succession early on Friday, the first a fairly strong magnitude 6.0 tremor that struck at a shallow depth close to the populous city of Kerman, the US Geological Survey said.
It was followed up ten minutes later by a less powerful 5.0 aftershock in the same area, the survey said.
USGS’s modelling predicted a low chance of widespread loss of life or property.
The latest tremors come just over two weeks after a 7.3 quake killed more than 400 people in western Kermanshah province, close to the border with neighbouring Iraq.
Iran has experienced at least two major quake disasters since — one in 2005 that killed more than 600 people and another in 2012 that left some 300 dead.