Bollywood

Shahid Kapoor lost 4 kg in five days for Padmavati film

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Shahid Kapoor

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has now revealed that he lost four kilo in just 5 days for the role of Maha Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.

Shahid lost all the weight because he wore an armour weighing 30-40kg during the shoot of action sequences.

Earlier, we have seen Randeep Hooda, Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao undergoing drastic body transformations for Sarabjit, Ghajini and Bose Dead Or Alive.

Initially scheduled to hit theatres on December 1, Padmavati is currently with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awaiting clearance.

The makers of Padmavati have put off the release of the film after a wave of protests from multiple Rajput groups and dire threats to Padukone. The film has been in the eye of storm for allegedly distorting history and presenting the queen in a poor light. The makers have dismissed these claims.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.7K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.6K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
4.1K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top