Shahid Kapoor lost 4 kg in five days for Padmavati film

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor has now revealed that he lost four kilo in just 5 days for the role of Maha Rawal Ratan Singh in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati.
Shahid lost all the weight because he wore an armour weighing 30-40kg during the shoot of action sequences.
Earlier, we have seen Randeep Hooda, Aamir Khan and Rajkummar Rao undergoing drastic body transformations for Sarabjit, Ghajini and Bose Dead Or Alive.
Initially scheduled to hit theatres on December 1, Padmavati is currently with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) awaiting clearance.
The makers of Padmavati have put off the release of the film after a wave of protests from multiple Rajput groups and dire threats to Padukone. The film has been in the eye of storm for allegedly distorting history and presenting the queen in a poor light. The makers have dismissed these claims.