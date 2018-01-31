Shah Rukh Khan’s Alibaug farmhouse attached by IT department under Benami Act

Mumbai: The income tax (IT) department has provisionally attached Shah Rukh Khan’s Deja Vu Farms Pvt Ltd located at Alibaug, a beach town near Mumbai. The attachment notice was issued under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act (PBPT) in December.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Deja Vu Farms is worth Rs 146.7 million, but its market price is up to five times that amount, informed an IT official. Khan’s farmhouse is a luxury property, and is spread over an area of 19,960 sq meters. The farmhouse is equipped with amenities such as a swimming pool, a beach, and private helipad.
According to reports, the Bollywood actor had initially purchased the property as agricultural land for farming, but the actor ended up turning it into a farmhouse for his personal use.
The report also highlights that the directors of Deja Vu — Ramesh Chibba, Savita Chibba and Namita Chibba — are Shah Rukh Khan’s father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law, respectively. Hence the control of the company was always with Shah Rukh Khan as the directors are relatives of the actor.