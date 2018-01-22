Shah Rukh Khan to be conferred with Crystal Awards at World Economic Forum

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to add another feather to his cap as he will be conferred with the coveted Crystal Award in Davos today.
The 24th annual Crystal Award is part of the World Economic Forum’s 48th annual meeting and will be given to SRK for his leadership.
The superstar is being felicitated for ”his leadership in championing children’s and women’s rights in India,” said the WEF.
Shah Rukh is the founder of non-profit organisation Meer Foundation which helps acid attack victims through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training and livelihood support.
The Raees actor also helps children undergoing cancer treatment. Other awardees of this year are actor-director Cate Blanchett and singer Elton John.
The award ceremony is scheduled to be held on Janauary 22 and will mark the commencement of the five-day annual meeting of WEF in the Swiss resort.
Announcing the name of awardees this year, the WEF said, ”each of them in their own way has taken action to uphold human dignity.”
Amitabh Bachchan, Mallika Sarabhai, A R Rahman, Shabana Azmi, Ravi Shankar and Amjad Ali Khan have also been awarded earlier for their contribution.
On a related note, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first Indian PM participating in the summit since 1997.
He will be addressing the plenary session. Besides 100 CEOs, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu will also accompany PM.