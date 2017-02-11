Shah Rukh and Aamir shared frame after 25 years

Mumbai: The two biggest Khans of Bollywood Aamir and Shah Rukh finally came together for the first picture after 25 years.
Shah Rukh and Aamir, both superstars met at a birthday party of entrepreneur Ajay Bijli in Dubai on Friday and took a selfie, which SRK shared with the caption: “Known each other for 25 years and this is the first picture we have taken together of ourselves. Was a fun night.”
Both were dressed in white. The party was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including Karan Johar, who clicked the picture of the two Khans with Ajay.
Meanwhile, Aamir Khan rounded off 2016 on a blockbuster note with Dangal while and will next be seen in Thugs Of Hindostan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan.