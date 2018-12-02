Shah accuses Congress of appeasing minorities in Telangana

Narayanpet, Telangana: The BJP has accused the Congress of appeasing the minorities to cash in on their votes in the election.

The BJP president Amit Shah, addressing an election rally here, said the Congress party is promising free electricity to Mosques and Churches and not for temples.

Shah said both TRS and Congress are engaged in minority appeasement in the state.

Amit Shah said the Congress party in its draft manifesto for the state promised financial assistance to poor minority students.

The BJP president said due to fear of Muslim leaders , KCR government no longer celebrates Liberation Day on 17th September.

He said if BJP comes to power in the state, Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated in a grand way.