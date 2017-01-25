SFIO probe ordered for AT scam

Bhubaneswar: A Special Vigilance Court here on Sunday directed Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) to probe the multi-thousand crore Artha Tatwa Chit Fund scam.

The agency will begin probe into the incident and interrogate AT Chief Pradeep Sethy, Company Directors Jyotiprakash Jayprakash, Srikrishna Padhy, Manoj Pattnaik and Mumbai’s stock broker Deepak Chandratan Parekh.

Last year on December, the Enforcement Directorate had attached properties worth Rs 23 crore of the group totaling the gross confiscated properties to Rs 107 crore.

The case which is being probed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by the CBI has been under the jurisdiction of the apex probing agency since 2013. Group Chief P Sethy has been under judicial custody since 2013 after he was arrested for duping money to the tune of about Rs 1200 crores.