SFIO begins probe into AT scam

Bhubaneswar: Officials of Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) on Tuesday began interrogation into Artha Tatwa Chit Fund Scam here at Jharpara jail.

A five member investigative team grilled the main accused company chief Pradeep Sethy and his associates Manoj Patnaik, Jyotiprakash Jayprakash, Srikrushna Padhi and Deepak Parekh who are currently lodged in jail.

Sources said the investigation will take another 3 to 4 days. In the meantime they will question the accused on various financial improprieties.

Meanwhile, officials were unable to comment anything on the issue saying that they would reveal out the details after the investigation is complete.

Earlier a special chit fund court had directed SFIO probe into the multi-thousand crore scam besides ordering it to submit the finding reports within a month.