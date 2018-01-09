Sexually exploited minor girl becomes mother in Odisha

Koraput: After becoming a victim of sexual exploitation by the school headmaster, a pregnant minor girl studying in Class-IX delivered a girl child in the District Headquarters Hospital here on Sunday.

Both the mother and newborn were stated to be in good conditions at the hospital.

The girl, a student of the Nandapur Balda Sevashram in Koraput district, had been sexually exploited by former headmaster of the school Bidhu Bhushan Nayak during past few months.

After the victim became pregnant, the school authorities had not allowed her to go home during the Dussehra holidays.

Following a complaint by family members of the victim, accused Nayak had been arrested by police.