Sexual harassment slur against Cuttack GRP Inspector-in-Charge

Cuttack: In a shocking incident, a lady sub-inspector (SI) on Thursday accused Inspector-in-Charge (IIC) of Cuttack GRP, Soubhagya Ranjan Swain of sexual harassment in 2015.

On the basis of complaint lodged by the lady SI, Mahila Police recorded her statement under section 161 of CrPC.

Reportedly, the lady officer had earlier leveled mental harassment charges against Swain in 2015. Based on the allegations, SP had ordered the DSP to conduct a probe following which the IIC got a clean chit.

Meanwhile, the IIC has denied the allegations saying that the lady cop is trying to tarnish his image and questioned that if she was harassed sexually in 2015, why she took two and a half years to reveal the matter.

The IIC also defended him saying that the female cop is targeting him after she was denied promotion for unauthorized leave.

In the meantime, Cuttack SP, Bana Bihari Sahu said that a case has been registered against the IIC under Section 376 of IPC. An internal panel has been formed to investigate the matter and action will be taken accordingly, said the SP.