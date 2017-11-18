Sexual abuse slur against Odia film producer

Bhubaneswar: In yet another incidence of casting couch being prevalent in the Odia film industry, a woman has filed a complaint against a film producer with the Mahila Police here in the state capital and a probe into the matter has begun.

On Friday, Mahila Police recorded her statement under Section 161 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and the complainant was taken for the mandatory medical examination as she has alleged that she was sexually exploited since a long time.

While no arrest has been made yet in the case, Mahila Police Station has registered a case basing on the FIR of the victim woman under Sections 417, 323, 354(C), 506 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

While the accused film producer’s name has been mentioned in the FIR as Pramod Swain, it has been alleged that he has been sexually exploiting her on the pretext of casting her in the upcoming film and also promising money.

Police Commissioner YB Khurania informed, “A case has been registered in the Mahila Police Station and investigation has commenced. Action will be taken as per the CrPC provisions.”