Sexual abuse: Fayaz Rahman’s remand ends, sent to jail

Dhenkanal: Fayaz Rahman, the main accused of sexual harassment of girls at a shelter home, was sent to a jail in Dhenkanal after his two-phase police remand ended on Friday.

Rahman, head of ‘Good News India’ NGO, was taken on two days remand by the district police on December 5. Earlier, Dhenkanal police had taken Rahman on a two-day remand for further questioning into the case.

After Rahman’s remand period ended today, the special POCSO court had again allowed the police to take him on a two-day remand.

According to sources, the cops quizzed him about the illegal functioning of the shelter home for the last two years and alleged sexual harassment of girls there.

On December 2, Rahman, shelter home’s project director Simanchal Naik and assistant director Udit Lima were arrested in connection with the sexual harassment case.

Sources said the shelter home was operating for the last two years without registration under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

After the sexual harassment of minor girls was exposed, the shelter home was sealed by the district administration.