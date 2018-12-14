Sex video of young couple goes viral on social media

Nabarangpur: A youth allegedly recorded the intimate moments between him and his girlfriend and subsequently uploaded the clip on the social media.

While the obscene video has been doing the rounds on the social media, the residents of Laharakani village lodged a complaint against the accused with Papadahandi police.

According to the complaint, the accused, Simiyan Diggal, who hails from Kalahandi district, works as a pastor at a church in Rajamatu in Papadahandi police limits.

During his stay at Laharakani village, the accused developed an affair with a local girl. He kept physical relation with the girl and recorded the video with his cell phone. Later, he uploaded the obscene video on his Facebook account.

“The obscene video has an evil impact on our society. We want stringent punishment for the accused” the villagers stated in their complaint.