Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex video

New Delhi: In yet another time a sex video of former Chief Minister of Haryana Bansilal’s daughter-in-law and Congress leader Kiran Choudhary’s sister Shoma Choudhary has gone viral on internet.

The video features both Shoma and a man in a compromising state performing sexual acts. The intimate act was filmed by the man seen in the video.

The video clip of length 1.41 minutes which has gone viral on social media platforms features Shoma sharing intimate moments.

The clip has become a rage on the internet as it involves a prominent face of a National political party.

 

