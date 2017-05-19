Sex trade: Twin City police seals 7 buildings including hotels, parlours, private houses

Bhubaneswar: In a major setback for sex trade in Twin City, the Commissionerate Police today ordered closure of residential and commercial properties that have been clandestinely operating prostitution rackets for quite some time.

The Twin City Police invoked Section 18 (1) of the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and sealed two hotels, one guest house, two beauty parlours and one residential building in capital city.

Similar orders have been issued against a residential building under Mangalabag police limits in Cuttack. The commercial buildings listed in the prohibition orders cannot be used for any purpose for a period of one year, an ACP-ranked officer of the Police Headquarters said.

The properties listed in the order are – Hotel Nirmal Palace in Ashok Nagar, Hotel Janat Palace in Bapuji Nagar, Maitry Guest House in Chandrasekharpur, Khusboo beauty parlour at Cuttack Road and One Star beauty parlour at Old Station Bazar area of the Capital City.