Sex racket: Three girls recued after being locked for 7 days

Bhubaneswar: In the recent past, the Khandagiri area of the city has become a major crime affected point with one after another cases being registered with the local police station here. In another incident, around three girls were rescued from the area being involved in a sex racket. The police have held one person named, Sara Nayak of Raikia village of Kandhamal district, in this connection.

As per police sources, the accused Sara being residing in the capital city very often moved to his native land. This time, while he had been to his village on January 7, he had convinced three girls of around 19 years of age to bring them to the city with a promise of providing job with a remuneration of around eight to ten thousand per month. After getting the girls with him, Sara had accommodated them in a house at Girish Vihar in the area on January 8. Sara had assured them of providing job within the next two days.

Meanwhile, Sara while attending to a telcon was speaking to someone saying that, ‘girls are ready, you may send customers’. The girls apprehending the situation, tried to escape from the place but they failed. In the absence of Sara, the girls sought help of the neighbors by shouting through the window. The girls were been locked in the house for even consecutive days.

On being informed by the neighbours, police rushed the spot and recued the three girls. So also, Sara was detained by the police for further investigation into the matter.

However, as per police sources, Sara was also involved in many other sex rackets being operating in the capital city.