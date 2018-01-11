Sex racket operating in spa busted, 3 women rescued

Bhubaneswar: The Special Squad of the Commissionerate Police on Wednesday busted a sex racket operating at a spa in Cuttack Road under Laxmi Sagar police limits here and rescued three women.

Acting on information that some notorious criminals have checked into Radharani Spa centre in Hotel Step In, a team of the Special Squad led by Inspector Sanjeev Satpathy raided the spa but in vain the criminals had already fled from the spot.

During the raid, the cops rescued three women involved in the prostitution racket in compromising states and arrested three persons including the kingpin and two customers.

The arrested customers were identified as Debashis Chakraborty (52) of Kolkata and Bimal Bagh (27) of Koraput district.

The arrested persons would be forwarded to court after their medical examinations, police sources said.