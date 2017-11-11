State at Large

Sex racket busted in Puri, 4 held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex racket

Puri: Busting a sex racket, the Puri police rescued two women engaged in the flesh trade and arrested four persons in this connection from the Mahawar Guest House near Narendra Road in the pilgrim town late on Thursday night.

According to police sources, after getting information that prostitution was being run in the guesthouse, the cops had kept a close watch on it.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of four customers and sex workers in the guesthouse, the police raided it and found them in compromising states in two different rooms. The arrested persons would be forwarded to s local court after their medical examinations, the sources added.

