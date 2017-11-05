Sex racket busted in Odisha capital, police arrest four

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate police today busted a sex racket in Nayapalli area was operating in a spa centre and arrested four youth.

According to reports, acting on a tip off police conducted a raid on a spa centre was running in a rented house in Nayapalli area in Odisha capital.

Police rescued four sex workers and arrested four youth during the raid with the seizure of condoms, cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments and several objectionable items.

The proprietor of the spa centre has been identified as a government employee.