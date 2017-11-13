Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held

Pragativadi News Service
Puri: Police on Saturday night busted a sex racket which was being run at Rudrani guesthouse in Konark and rescued five women engaged in the flesh trade.

According to police sources, after getting information that prostitution was being run in the guesthouse, the cops had kept a close on it.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of four customers and sex workers in the guesthouse, Konark police raided it and found them in compromising states.

The arrested persons were identified as Priyaranjan Prusty (20) and Biswanath Dalai (25) of Nagapur under Gopa police limits, Khirod Mallick (32) of Nimapara and Dipuna Barik (24) of Jagatsinghpur.

The arrested persons would be forwarded to a local court after their medical examinations, the sources added.

Among the five rescued women, one hails from Nimapara and the other four are from Balasore district.

