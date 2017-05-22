Sex racket busted in Jaipur, 10 people held

Jaipur: About 10 people including four women have been arrested for allegedly running a sex racket in guise of a massage parlour at Sodala area in Jaipur of Rajasthan.
Acting on a tip-off, police raided a spa centre operating in a residence on Hawa Sadak and busted the sex racket. Four women, owner of the massage parlour and five others were arrested, said a police official.
All the accused have been arrested under sections of Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and they will be produced before the court on Monday.