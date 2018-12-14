Sex racket busted in Sundergharh; four held, 4 women rescued

Sundergharh: Police claimed to have busted a sex racket operating at a lodge in Kirei area under Sadar police limits in Sundergharh district on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police party raided the lodge in Kirei area and rescued four women while arresting four youths involved in the illicit trade.

Sources in the police the women, engaged in the flesh trade, will soon be sent to a government shelter home.

A case has been registered in this connection and the accused persons will soon be forwarded to court. A detailed probe into the matter is underway, the police said.

