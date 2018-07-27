Sex racket busted in Sambalpur, seven held

Sambalpur: Police on Friday busted a sex racket running on a rented house under Aainthapali police limits in Samabalpur district and arrested seven persons involved in the illicit trade.

Police rescued five girls engaged in the flesh trade. Some objectionable items were also seized from the house during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house at Shakitnagar area and caught the youths including the owner of the house for running the racket.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant Section of the IPC, said a police official.