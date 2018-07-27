Crime

Sex racket busted in Sambalpur, seven held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sex racket in sambalpur

Sambalpur: Police on Friday busted a sex racket running on a rented house under Aainthapali police limits in Samabalpur district and arrested seven persons involved in the illicit trade.

Police rescued five girls engaged in the flesh trade. Some objectionable items were also seized from the house during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the house at Shakitnagar area and caught the youths including the owner of the house for running the racket.

A case has been registered in this regard under relevant Section of the IPC, said a police official.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.5K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral
1.3K
Headlines

Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral
1.2K
Headlines

Youth hangs self with girlfriend’s scarf in Bhubaneswar
To Top