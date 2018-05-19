Sex racket busted in capital city, 8 Thai girls rescued

Bhubaneswar, May 19: Police claimed to have busted a high-profile prostitution racket and rescued eight Thai girls engaged in the flesh trade in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

The sex racket was operating from a spa centre in Bapuji Nagar area in the capital city. During the raid, police also have arrested seven youths.

Last November, Kharavela Nagar police had rescued three Thai women involved in the illegal trade. The sex racket was operating in the guise of a Thai spa.

Police had busted a sex racket and rescued a girl of Kyrgyzstan from an apartment in Chandrasekharpur area here on March 23, 2016. An Uzbek girl, who was allegedly lured into prostitution in Kharavel Nagar area here, was arrested on July 23 this for allegedly assaulting some cops.