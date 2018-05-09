Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar guest house

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today busted a sex racket was running at a guest house here in Nayapalli area.

Police have arrested seven persons – four customers and three pimps – from the guest house during the raid. The arrested are said to be from Puri and Khordha area.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Commissionerate Police conducted a raid on Prabhati guest house in Nayapalli area and busted the sex racket.

As many as three girls, who were engaged in the flesh trade, were also rescued from the guest house.

The QRT also recovered some cash, mobile phones and objectionable objects from the spot.

“The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court while the girls will be sent to the short-stay home. Efforts are on to trace the owner of the guest house,” said a police official.