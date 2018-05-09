Headlines

Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar guest house

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex racket

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate Police today busted a sex racket was running at a guest house here in Nayapalli area.

Police have arrested seven persons – four customers and three pimps – from the guest house during the raid. The arrested are said to be from Puri and Khordha area.

Acting on a tip-off, the sleuths of Quick Response Team (QRT) of the Commissionerate Police conducted a raid on Prabhati guest house in Nayapalli area and busted the sex racket.

As many as three girls, who were engaged in the flesh trade, were also rescued from the guest house.

The QRT also recovered some cash, mobile phones and objectionable objects from the spot.

“The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court while the girls will be sent to the short-stay home. Efforts are on to trace the owner of the guest house,” said a police official.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Sunny Leone Sunny Leone
6.3K
Entertainment

Sunny Leone is all set to reveal her entire life in a biopic
Odisha Odisha
1.2K
Headlines

Phase-I of Public Bi-cycle Sharing system to take shape in a 40-km route
Kalinga studio Kalinga studio
910
Editorial

‘Where were these people – Is politics necessary for everything?’
To Top