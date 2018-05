Bhubaneswar: The special squad of Commissionerate Police today busted a sex racket at Gajapati Nagar here and arrested three youths from the spot.

The police also rescued three girls during the raid with seizure of several objectionable items.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team conducted a raid on an under-construction house in the area and busted the flesh trading racket that was running for the last few months.

More details awaited …