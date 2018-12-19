Sex racket busted in Berhampur, kingpin on run

Ganjam: Gosaninuagoan Police claimed to have bused a sex racket being operated from a rented house in Annapurna Nagar in Berhampur.

Acting on reliable inputs, a police team raided the house and rescued a woman while arresting a person. However, the kingpin of the racket managed to flee the spot.

While the arrested person has been identified as Bhagban Padhi (44) of Old Berhampur area, the kingpin, identified as Rajanikanta Behera alias Gopi, is on the run. Three mobile phones, Rs 2000 and some objectionable items were seized from the house, the police said.

“Gopi was earlier arrested on charges of running sect racket in the Berhampur town. He walked out of jail recently and again started the illicit trade,” said Gosaninuagoan inspector-in-charge Kulamani Sethi.

He informed that during the raid Gopi managed to give a slip and efforts are on to nab Gopi, who absconding after the raid conducted on Tuesday.

Besides the rescued woman, who was engaged in the flesh trade, has been sent to ‘Nari Sevasadan’ after medical examination, the IIC further said.

As per preliminary investigation, the mastermind Gopi was running the sex racket in the rented house since two months.

A case (152/18) under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered in this regard and the accused Bhagaban and the woman have been forwarded to the court, the police said.

Notably, the absconding sex racket kingpin Gopi was arrested by Gosaninuagoan Police on February 19 on charges of running sex racket near Royal College in the area. He was produced before the court and sent to jail.

However, after being released on bail, he again indulged in the illegal activity. He arrested on May 11 on the charges of running sex racket at Om Vihar ner Shaktinagar in Berhampur.