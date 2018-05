Berhampur: Odisha police today busted a sex racket here and arrested three youths spot. Police also rescued two girls hailing from West Bengal.

Acting on a tip off, police conducted raid on a house at Omm Vihar’s Presidency Apartment under Goshani Nuagaon limits this morning around 8.30 am and busted the racket.

A case (59/18) has been registered at Goshani Nuagaon police station under section 3/4/7 of Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and investigation is on.