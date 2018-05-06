Sex racket busted in Angul, four of a family held

Angul: Police on Sunday busted a sex racket at Geetagram in Angul district and arrested four members of a family in this connection.

Two sex workers were rescued while Rs 50, 000 and some objectionable items were also seized from the spot during the raid.

Acting on a tip-off, Angul police conducted a raid on a rented house in Geetagram and nabbed the accused with rescue of two women engaged in the flesh trade.

A couple and their two sons were picked up from the rented house from where the sex racket was allegedly being operated since a long time.

The detainees hail from Sikhyakpada in the district while those rescued are from Sambalpur district.

The arrested persons will be forwarded to the court and the rescued women will be sent to a short stay home, informed a police official.

The arrested are being questioned, the official added.