Cuttack: Twin City Commissionerate Police this evening busted a sex racket was operating in Cuttack city of Odisha and arrested three persons.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off Madhupatna police conducted raid at a rented house in Nuapada area in the city and managed to nab three persons including the kingpin, identified as Premchand Rout, and two customers.

The police also rescued two women including one from West Bengal.