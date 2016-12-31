Sex racket busted in the city: 4 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The commissionerate police with it’s Quick Action Team(QAT) has busted a sex racket in Laxmi Sagar area of the city and has arrested 3 sex workers and a youth on Friday .

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise raid on a house at Budheswari colony in Laxmisagar area of the city and nabbed the four accused.

With absence of adequate evidences, no action was taken against the sex workers and later they were also freed from the custody. While the youth was held by the police department and as per sources, is supposed to be sent to jail on Saturday.