PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

﻿
Crime

Sex racket busted in the city: 4 arrested

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sex racket busted in the city

Bhubaneswar: The commissionerate police with it’s Quick Action Team(QAT) has busted a sex racket in Laxmi Sagar area of the city and has arrested 3 sex workers and a youth on Friday .

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a surprise raid on a house at Budheswari colony in Laxmisagar area of the city and nabbed the four accused.

With absence of adequate evidences, no action was taken against the sex workers and later they were also freed from the custody. While the youth was held by the police department and as per sources, is supposed to be sent to jail on Saturday.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

indian idol indian idol
42.2K
Bollywood

Odia boy revives ‘Puchhuki Gali’ on Indian Idol
mahima mishra mahima mishra
6.3K
Headlines

Mahima Mishra arrested from Thailand
5.3K
Entertainment

Cuttack boy in The Voice India Season 2
bhubaneswar airport bhubaneswar airport
2.3K
Crime

Kidnap bid foiled at Bhubaneswar Airport
Patha Utsav Patha Utsav
2.2K
Twin City

Patha Utsav : Prince Dance group, street art, Christmas fever
To Top