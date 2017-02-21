Sex racket busted in capital city: Kingpin arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Quick Action Team (QAT) of Commissionerate of Police on Monday busted a sex racket and arrested five persons including a woman from Khandagiri area here on Monday. As many as eight women in their early twenties were rescued during the raid.

The accused were identified as Mithu Das (the lady who lured women from Kolkata), pimps Hare Krishna Sahu and Kulamani Sahu, customers Nirmal Singh and Basudev Nath. They were booked under Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and remanded in judicial custody. The rescued women have been shifted to a short-stay home in the city.

Acting on tip-off, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Khandagiri police headed by Sub-Inspector Akash Rana conducted a raid on a three-storied building at Kalinganagar area in the city on Monday evening.

Police have seized unused condom packets and 2 two-wheelers from their possession.

As per police, the kingpin Debasis Choudhury has been running the business in the city for the last two months bringing girls from Kolkata.