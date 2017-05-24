Sex racket busted in capital city, 3 arrested

Bhubaneswar: The Twin City Police on Tuesday busted a sex racket with the arrest of three persons including a Berhampur-based pimp from a house at Gada Mahavir road in Old Town area.

The accused were identified as Sunil Sabat alias Bapi, the kingpin of the racket and two customers Sunil Sahoo of Badakera in Angul and Sanjib Mohanty of GGP Colony in the City.

A team comprising of QAT and Lingaraj police jointly conducted the raid in which three women have been also rescued. The women are natives of West Bengal and were forced into the sex trade by Bapi, police said.

The Commissionerate of Police also seized three mobile phones, a motorcycle, objectionable items and Rs 2000 cash from the spot.

The accused have been booked under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and are in police custody.