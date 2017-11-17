Sex racket busted in Bhubaneswar, three foreigners rescued

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Commissionerate Police today busted a sex racket operating at a spa in Kharvel Nagar here and rescued five women including three foreigners.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection during the raid with seizure of passports, mobile phones and other valuables.

The seized passports reveal that the foreigners are Thai nationals.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off, a team of police officials posing themselves as customers reached the spa and found illegal flesh trading was being operated in the rented house on the pretext of massage service.

Two such rackets were recently busted in Odisha capital – one in Nayapalli area and another in Laxmisagar area.