Crime

Sex racket busted on Bhubaneswar outskirts

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex racket

Bhubaneswar: The Balianta police today busted a sex racket operating from a house in Metro Satellite City on the outskirts of Odisha capital near Hanspal area here.

Acting on a tip off, the police conducted a raid at house No- D-85 in the Metro Satellite City and arrested two persons including the kingpin of the flesh trading racket, a woman from Uttar Pradesh.

The police also rescued two sex workers and seized some objectionable materials during the raid.

However, one accused person managed to flee from the spot.

