Crime

Sex racket busted at spa centre in Bhubaneswar, five held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sex racket

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police on Wednesday busted a sex racket running in a hair spa centre at Unit-III under Kharvelnagar police limits and arrested five persons including the racket masterminds.

The accused mastermind duo was identified as Raja Barik and Bijay Thakur of Sundarpada. The police have also rescued three women engaged in the flesh trade.

Acting on a tip-off, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Comissionerate police raided May-Million Hair Spa in Kharvelnagar and zeroed in on them. A motor cycle, some mobile phones, Rs 3500 in cash, and some objectionable items were seized from the scene.

Police registered a case (204/2018) under relevant Sections of ITP Act in this regard and launched a probe.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.4K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
1.4K
Headlines

Government-run schools to remain open on Sundays
gang-rape by 40 men gang-rape by 40 men
1.1K
Headlines

Chandigarh woman alleges gang-rape by 40 men in Haryana’s Panchkula; two arrested
To Top