Sex racket busted at spa centre in Bhubaneswar, five held

Bhubaneswar: Commissionerate police on Wednesday busted a sex racket running in a hair spa centre at Unit-III under Kharvelnagar police limits and arrested five persons including the racket masterminds.

The accused mastermind duo was identified as Raja Barik and Bijay Thakur of Sundarpada. The police have also rescued three women engaged in the flesh trade.

Acting on a tip-off, the Quick Action Team (QAT) of Comissionerate police raided May-Million Hair Spa in Kharvelnagar and zeroed in on them. A motor cycle, some mobile phones, Rs 3500 in cash, and some objectionable items were seized from the scene.

Police registered a case (204/2018) under relevant Sections of ITP Act in this regard and launched a probe.