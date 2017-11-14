After Sex CD goes viral, new videos target Hardik Patel, claim he’s drinking

New Delhi: Trouble seems never-ending for Patidar leader Hardik Patel, after two sex video clips showing him with a woman went viral on social media, now he has landed into another fresh controversy.

Now, new videos being circulated on social media – with a tagline that claims “Hardik Patel is seen drinking with his friends”. Gujarat is a dry state. The videos claim to be from May when Hardik Patel and his supporters shaved their heads and marched about 155 kilometres to demand “justice for Patels” ahead of the PM’s visit to Gujarat.

Hardik, who was participating in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) core-committee meeting to discuss the Congress formula on constitutionally tenable quota for Patidars in Gandhinagar, dismissed the sex video clips as part of “dirty politics of BJP.

“The video is fake and morphed. It is part of dirty politics by the BJP that has stooped down to the lowest level to attack me,” he said. “I am a man, I am not impotent.