Headlines

After Sex CD goes viral, new videos target Hardik Patel, claim he’s drinking

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Hardik Patel

New Delhi: Trouble seems never-ending for Patidar leader Hardik Patel, after two sex video clips showing him with a woman went viral on social media, now he has landed into another fresh controversy.

Now, new videos being circulated on social media – with a tagline that claims “Hardik Patel is seen drinking with his friends”. Gujarat is a dry state. The videos claim to be from May when Hardik Patel and his supporters shaved their heads and marched about 155 kilometres to demand “justice for Patels” ahead of the PM’s visit to Gujarat.

Hardik, who was participating in the Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) core-committee meeting to discuss the Congress formula on constitutionally tenable quota for Patidars in Gandhinagar, dismissed the sex video clips as part of “dirty politics of BJP.

“The video is fake and morphed. It is part of dirty politics by the BJP that has stooped down to the lowest level to attack me,” he said. “I am a man, I am not impotent.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Binoy Behera Binoy Behera
1.5K
Headlines

Senior IPS Binoy Behera Passes away
sex sex
1.4K
Headlines

Sex racket busted in Konark guesthouse, four held
jio cashback jio cashback
1.3K
Latest News Update

Jio cashback offer: Prime members to get Rs 2,599 back on recharge of Rs 399 or above

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top