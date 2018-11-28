Severed head of man, body remain found from roadside in Puri, cousin detained

Puri: In a shocking incident, the severed head of a man and the body remain were found near Odataraboi Chhak on the Delang-Pipli road in Puri district last night.

The deceased has been identified as Duryodhan Senapati (40) of Indipur village (north) under Satyabadi police limits in the district.

Eyewitnesses have told the police that, at around 9.40 pm last night they saw two body parts were thrown out of an auto-rickshaw bearing no registration number plate.

On seeing the horrific scene, some locals started chasing the vehicle following which the driver, who was in an inebriated condition, lost control over the wheels and rammed into a roadside tree, the eyewitnesses said.

While the locals nabbed the driver, another person present inside the mangled three-wheeler fled the spot. When informed, Delang police reached the spot and seized the body.

Police also took custody of the accused autorickshaw driver, identified as Satyanarayan Senapati, who also happens to be the deceased man’s cousin.

According to available information, Delang police along with a scientific team also investigated the crime scene this morning. The body has been also sent for post-mortem to the Puri district headquarters hospital.

A preliminary investigation reveals that Duryodhan was murdered by severing his head with a sharp instrument. The accused cousin of the deceased is being interrogated, but the actual reason behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, sources in the police said.